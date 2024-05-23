 New Kia Carnival Facelift Spied Uncovered Ahead of India Launch
Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
New Kia Carnival | Photo Courtesy: autojournal_india

An Instagram video reveals the new Kia Carnival being tested in India without any camouflage. This is the fourth-generation model, already available internationally, and it is expected to debut in India later this year. Pricing details are not yet disclosed, but the updated model is anticipated to be priced between Rs 32 lakh and Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The front of the test mule looks more upright than the previous model, featuring a wider tiger nose grille and vertically stacked headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights. The redesigned front bumper includes a small air intake, giving the car a rugged appearance. The new Carnival also has a large greenhouse shape along the sides and new alloy wheels. At the rear, the L-shaped design continues with taillights connected by an LED light bar, and both the tailgate and rear bumper have been updated.

The upcoming Kia Carnival facelift looks to be larger than its predecessor, with the Kia KA4 from the Auto Expo measuring 5,156mm in length and 2,266mm in width. While no interior images have surfaced, it's anticipated that the redesign will mirror the international version, featuring twin 12.3-inch curved displays for both infotainment and instrumentation. Expected features include a heads-up display, multiple sunroofs, seats inspired by the EV9, updated AC controls, a digital rear-view camera, a digital key, powered front seats, a premium sound system, a wireless charger, multiple airbags, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The international model offers 7-, 9-, and 11-seater options, but it remains to be seen which configurations will be available in India.

The India-spec Carnival facelift is expected to come with a 198bhp, 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission. In contrast, the international version offers three engine choices: a 3.5-litre petrol, a 1.6-litre petrol-electric hybrid, and a 2.2-litre diesel. Further details have yet to be revealed.

