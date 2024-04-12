Kia Tasman: Brand's Premier Pickup Truck Set for Global Launch in 2025

Kia Tasman Teaser |

Kia has unveiled the name of its upcoming C-segment pickup truck: the Tasman. The name pays homage to Tasmania, the rugged island state in Australia. Set for a global debut in 2025, the Tasman will hit markets including Korea, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Internally known as 'TK', this pickup will feature a body-on-frame architecture, distinct from Hyundai's Kona and Santa Cruz. While specifics remain scarce, Kia pledges that the Tasman will blend work-focused capability with lifestyle-oriented versatility. A teaser video released last month provides a sneak peek at the pickup's silhouette, showcasing its boxy, upright stance and generous ground clearance.

Under the hood, the Kia Tasman is anticipated to feature a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, similar to the one powering the Hyundai Carnival. This engine might be paired with either a manual or automatic transmission. Additionally, there's speculation about the possibility of a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine being offered with the Tasman.

Market reports indicate that the Tasman could be available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations. Once released, the Tasman will compete with vehicles like the Volkswagen Amarok, Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, and Isuzu D-Max. While more details are expected to emerge in the coming months, it's unclear whether the Tasman will be launched in India.

In another news, Kia made significant revelations about its future plans for the Indian market during Investor Day 2024. The Korean automaker emphasized the importance of addressing the diverse needs of Indian car buyers. In line with strategy, Kia’s President and CEO, Ho-Sung Song, unveiled plans to introduce two new mass-market electric models within the next 18 months.

Among these upcoming offerings, the Kia Carens EV is expected to be a prominent inclusion. Additionally, Kia aims to enhance its electric vehicle line-up by launching the EV9 in India later this year.

While specific details about the upcoming EVs from Kia are currently unavailable, reports suggest ambitious sales targets for the Korean automaker. Kia aims to achieve a combined sales volume of 50,000 to 60,000 units with both mass-market EVs by 2026. Additionally, on a global scale, Kia has ambitious plans to launch 15 new EV models by 2027.