Kia Carens EV Set to Hit Indian Roads in 2025: Here's What You Should Know

Kia made significant revelations about its future plans for the Indian market during Investor Day 2024. The Korean automaker emphasized the importance of addressing the diverse needs of Indian car buyers. In line with strategy, Kia’s President and CEO, Ho-Sung Song, unveiled plans to introduce two new mass-market electric models within the next 18 months.

Among these upcoming offerings, the Kia Carens EV is expected to be a prominent inclusion. Additionally, Kia aims to enhance its electric vehicle line-up by launching the EV9 in India later this year.

While specific details about the upcoming EVs from Kia are currently unavailable, reports suggest ambitious sales targets for the Korean automaker. Kia aims to achieve a combined sales volume of 50,000 to 60,000 units with both mass-market EVs by 2026. Additionally, on a global scale, Kia has ambitious plans to launch 15 new EV models by 2027.

Kia Carens EV is set to hit the Indian roads by 2025, marking a significant milestone as Kia’s first locally manufactured car in the country. Kia Carens EV is anticipated to priced between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 26 lakh. Upon its launch, the Carens EV will face competition from upcoming models like the Maruti Suzuki eVX and the Mahindra XUV e8.

Recently, Kia India has announced that starting April 1, 2024, the prices of all its products will increase. The company is raising prices by 3% across all its models due to rising commodity price and supply-chain-related costs. This is the first time Kia is raising prices for its cars like Seltos, Sonet, and Carens.

The Kia Sonet, which is company’s cheapest car, got an update for 2024. It now costs between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Sonet comes in three variants – Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line. The Tech Line has different sub-vasriants like HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+, while the GT Line and X-Line come in single variant each, namely GTX+ and X-Line.