 Kia Sonet: Lower Variant Upgrades, Prices Start At Rs 8.19 Lakh!
The HTE (O) trim, positioned just above the base THE trim, starts Rs 8.19 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 10 lakh for the diesel.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
In January 2024, Kia introduced the Sonet facelift in India, and now they have added two fresh trims to the line-up. The HTE (O) trim, positioned just above the base THE trim, starts Rs 8.19 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 10 lakh for the diesel. On the other hand, the HTK (O) trim slots between the HTK and HTK+ trims, priced at Rs 9.25 lakh and Rs 10.85 lakh for petrol and diesel engines, respectively. While the car’s mechanics remain unchanged, it gains additional features.

The highlight of both variants is the inclusion of sunroof, making this sought-after feature more accessible to Sonet buyers. Initially, only the HTK+ and higher trims offered a sunroof, but now it’s available across the range. Moreover, the HTK (O) trim comes with added features like automatic climate control connected tail-lamps.

The variants offer the choice of either a petrol or diesel powertrain. The petrol engine is a 83bhp, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, delivering an ARAI mileage of 18.83kmpl. Meanwhile, the diesel option boasts a 116bhp, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, these new variants do not come with automatic gearbox options, as they are entry-level models.

Competing directly with other compact SUVs in its segment, such as the popular Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the Sonet stands as a formidable contender. Additionally, it rivals the Mahindra XUV300, which is set to receive a facelift in the near future. Reports suggest that Mahindra intends to enhance the XUV300 by adding a panoramic sunroof, potentially making it the first vehicle in this segment to offer this feature.

As the competition intensifies in the compact SUV market, manufacturers like Kia, Mahindra and Tata are continuously striving to outshine their rivals by introducing new features and upgrades.

