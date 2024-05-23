Jeep Unveils Teaser for All-Electric Wagoneer S, Set for Global Debut on May 30

Jeep Wagoneer S | Stellantis

The Jeep brand is making a major leap into the future with the announcement of its first-ever all-electric vehicle, the Jeep Wagoneer S. This launch is a significant milestone for Jeep as it enters the global battery electric vehicle (BEV) market. The Wagoneer S will debut in the United States and Canada, highlighting Jeep's focus on innovation and sustainability.

Scheduled for a grand reveal on May 30, 2024, in New York City, this event will showcase the Wagoneer S's advanced features. The teaser film "Surpass Yourself," available on Jeep's official YouTube channel, hints at the impressive performance and power of this new electric SUV. Jeep's venture into the electric vehicle market follows years of preparation, aiming to introduce a vehicle that is not only fast but also upholds the core values of Jeep's legendary off-road capability.

With over 80 years of heritage, Jeep is known for its capability, craftsmanship, and versatility, offering extraordinary journeys. In India, Jeep offers the Wrangler, Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee. India is the first country outside North America where Jeep manufactures four models locally for domestic use and export to other right-hand drive markets. The Jeep brand is part of Stellantis, a leading global automaker and mobility provider.