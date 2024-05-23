A Lesson In All-Electric: Jeep Wagoneer S SUV To Be Revealed On May 30

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 23, 2024
The All-electric Jeep Wagoneer S SUV is set to be revealed on May 30.
The vehicle is being manufactured on the STLA Large platform.
The car has a standard infotainement system with a 19-speaker system. It also has a 360-degree camera and a park assist.
The vehicle has a range of 644 kilometres and can scale the accelaration of 0-160 in 3.5 seconds.
The engine with a dual motor arrangement gives the top performance of 600 horsepower.
According to observers in the sector, Wagoneer S SUV can rival the Tesla Model Y.
The Jeep Wagoneer S SUV is estimated to be in the range of Rs 67-70 lakh.
