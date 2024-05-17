Like A Summer Breeze: Morgan Midsummer In Collaboration With Pininfarina

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 17, 2024
The Midsummer is the coming together of British company Morgan, along with Italy's Pininfarina.
The roof-less car embodies the spirit of yesteryear.
Luxury is the top priority as teh vehicle was moulded out aluminium and teak woes.
The reto breeze of opulence is packed with a BMW 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder.
The car has an eight-speed automatic gearbox and can give the peak performance of 335 hp.
Although not a direct rival, Rolls Royce is another pure exhibition of luxury and class.
The Morgan Midsummer is estimated to be priced at around Rs 200,000 or over Rs 16 crore.
Thanks For Reading!