Jeep Teases Next-Gen Compass: Hybrid, EV, and ICE Powertrains Confirmed

Next-Generation Jeep Compass - Design Sketch |

Jeep has unveiled the first design sketch of the next-generation Compass SUV, which is set to debut in the coming months. The company announced that production and sales for this new model will start in Europe in 2025, indicating a possible launch by the end of this year. The updated Jeep Compass will feature various powertrain options, with its rollout in North America planned for 2026.

Jeep's recently shared design sketch of the new Compass SUV showcases its strong family resemblance with classic Jeep features. The sketch reveals an upright front, a defined shoulder line, and bold wheel arches, all of which contribute to a robust stance. Additionally, the gently sloping roofline adds a contemporary touch to the overall design. These elements emphasize the SUV's blend of practicality and style, reinforcing its identity within the Jeep lineup.

The next-generation Jeep Compass will utilize the STLA Medium architecture from Stellantis, which it shares with models like the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross. This new SUV will provide a range of powertrain options, including all-electric, hybrid, and traditional internal combustion engines. Jeep is committed to delivering exceptional performance and cutting-edge technology in the new Compass, positioning it as a competitive option in the SUV segment.

The Jeep Compass, which first launched globally in 2016 and in India in 2017, is currently manufactured at FCA India's Ranjangaon facility. Although it received a facelift in 2021, there are doubts about the introduction of the next-generation model in India. Some reports suggest that the low sales performance of the current Compass could hinder its feasibility in the Indian market, leaving its future in the country uncertain.

Recently, Jeep India celebrated its eighth anniversary by launching the special edition Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition. This limited-edition model is tailored for adventure lovers, featuring a distinctive range of exclusive accessories.