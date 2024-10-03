 Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition Launched: Celebrating 8 Years of Journeys
The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition maintains the same powertrain as the standard model.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Jeep Compasss Anniversary Edition |

Jeep India is marking its eights anniversary in style with the launch of the special edition Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition. This limited-edition model is designed for adventure enthusiasts, offering a unique set of exclusive accessories.

article-image

The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition notable additions include a Velvet Red front grille embellisher, Velvet Red seat covers, and a bold hood decal. It also comes equipped with an integrated dashcam for added safety and sleek white ambient lighting that elevates the interior ambiance. This special edition is now available for bookings at Jeep dealerships across the country and on the official Jeep India website.

Jeep Compasss Anniversary Edition

Jeep Compasss Anniversary Edition |

The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition stands out with its unique and striking design elements that enhance its identity. Notably, the vehicle features a dual-tone hood decal and a matching Velvet Red embellisher on its second 7-slot grille, adding to its bold and dynamic look. These high-impact accents make the limited edition model a distinctive choice for adventure enthusiasts seeking both style and performance.

article-image
Jeep Compasss Anniversary Edition

Jeep Compasss Anniversary Edition |

The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition maintains the same powertrain as the standard model, ensuring a consistent driving experience. The starting price for the Compass lineup is set at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and customers can take advantage of benefits worth up to Rs 3.15 lakh.

article-image
Jeep Compasss Anniversary Edition

Jeep Compasss Anniversary Edition |

Celebrating this milestone, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, shared, "The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition embodies our unwavering commitment to adventure, design excellence, and innovation. It’s a tribute to the Jeep spirit—crafted for those who live life without limits. This special edition isn’t just a celebration of our past; it’s an invitation to the next generation of Jeep enthusiasts to embrace the journey ahead. We’re thrilled to offer this edition as a token of our gratitude to the Jeep community and a call to new adventurers to step into the Jeep Life."

