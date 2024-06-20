Jeep Renegade SUV to Hit Indian Markets Soon!

Jeep Renegade |

Jeep is expanding its SUV lineup in India with plans to introduce a new mid-size model by 2026. Reports suggest it could be a low-cost version of the next-generation Jeep Renegade currently in development.

This new SUV will utilize the Common Modular Platform, which is also used for vehicles like the Citroen C3 hatchback in India. Jeep aims to enhance its presence in the global market with the all-new version of the Renegade set to debut by 2027. The brand currently offers a range of SUVs in India including Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee, with the upcoming addition expected to broaden its appeal further.

The upcoming Jeep SUV, set to share a platform with Citroen vehicles, is likely to adopt powertrains similar to those found in the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross. These models feature a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 110bhp and 190Nm of torque. For the global market, the new-generation Jeep Renegade is expected to offer a 1.6-liter direct-injection turbo petrol engine from the PSA-BMW 'Prince' family. This engine, known for its efficiency and performance, comes in various power outputs ranging from 150 to 180 horsepower. It incorporates advanced features such as a low-pressure die-cast cylinder head, which contributes to its claimed power and fuel efficiency across Citroen and Peugeot models.

The upcoming Jeep Renegade SUV, boasting a length of approximately 4.2 meters, is set to enter the competitive market alongside the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun. Positioned to cater to the mid-range SUV segment, it is expected to be priced competitively, with the base variant estimated around Rs 15 lakh and the top-end trim possibly reaching up to Rs 20 lakh.

Jeep has decided not to launch the new-generation Compass SUV in India by 2026, citing concerns about its viability in the Indian market. The project, codenamed J4U, fell short of meeting the necessary market conditions.