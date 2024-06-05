Jeep Meridian X Special Edition Debuts in India, Priced at Rs 34.27 Lakh

Jeep Meridian X |

Jeep India has rolled out the new Meridian X special edition, priced from Rs 34.27 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition includes refreshed styling elements and additional features, enhancing both its appearance and functionality. Jeep first introduced the Meridian X Special Edition in April 2023 along with the Upland Edition. Now, due to high demand from SUV buyers, Jeep has brought back the Meridian X Special Edition. It is designed to handle both tough off-road trails and city streets with ease.

The Jeep Meridian X features a Silvery Moon exterior with body-coloured lower sections and a grey roof. The black alloy wheels have grey-coated pockets. Inside, this special edition comes with updates like side moulding, puddle lamps, customizable ambient lighting, premium carpet mats, sunshades, an air purifier, and a dash cam.

The Jeep Meridian X Special Edition is powered by the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine, delivering 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission, though it’s unclear if both options will be available for X. Jeep Meridian X accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 198 km/h.

Jeep Meridian X - Interior |

Announcing the special edition, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director of Jeep India, remarked, “The Jeep Meridian X reflects our dedication to constantly innovate and elevate the driving experiences for our customers. The Special Edition epitomizes the inherent duality of the SUV, seamlessly transitioning from conquering rugged off-road terrain to commanding attention on urban streets.”

“With an array of accessories, we have amped the Meridian's dual characteristics, catering to the adventurous spirit and refined tastes of our diverse clientele. Whether navigating challenging trails or cruising cityscapes, this edition promises to captivate enthusiasts seeking sophistication, performance, and unmatched capability. This launch not only elevates the design ethos for Jeep aficionados but also extends a broader spectrum of expression, empowering drivers to truly embody their unique identities on the road." He added.