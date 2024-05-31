Jeep Introduces Wagoneer S as Brand's Premier Electric Vehicle in the US

Jeep Wagoneer S | Stellantis

Jeep has finally shown off the long-awaited 2024 Wagoneer S, introducing its entry into the fully electric vehicle category in the United States. The Jeep Wagoneer S is predicted to become the speediest Jeep ever.

The Jeep Wagoneer S comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, delivering a maximum power of 592bhp and 836.5Nm of torque, particularly in the Launch Edition version. With this configuration, it can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds. Compared to the smaller Tesla Model Y Performance, the Wagoneer S proves to be faster.

The Jeep Wagoneer S features a 100kWh lithium-ion battery with a 400-volt capacity. Jeep claims that using DC-fast charger can juice up the battery from 20 to 80% in only 23 minutes, giving it an estimated EPA range of over 483 km. Plus, when cruising steadily, like on the highway, the front motor can disconnect to extend the vehicle’s range. And with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain driving mode selector, which offers settings for different conditions like snow and sand, the Wagoneer S can tackle tough terrains with ease.

Jeep Wagoneer S - Interior |

The Wagoneer S is sized at 4,887mm long, 1,900mm wide, and 1,646mm tall. It sits on a wheelbase of 2,870mm and has a ground clearance of 162mm. Inside the Wagoneer S, you'll find a cockpit with large screens that offer a usable interface area of 45 inches. It also has a special interactive passenger screen, which you won't find in other cars of this type. However, the interface is spread across several panels because the main screen is a 12.3-inch display surrounded by three more screens.

With its impressive entertainment system boasting 19 built-in speakers, the Wagoneer S offers a top-notch audio experience. Plus, its level 2 automatic driving system shows that the company is exploring advanced technology, even though full autonomous driving isn't quite ready for European roads yet.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S will be available for purchase at Jeep dealerships starting in the fall of 2024. The introductory model, which includes delivery, is priced at USD 71,995 (approximately Rs 59.96 lakh).