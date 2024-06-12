Jeep Compass Price Update: Entry Variant Now at Rs 18.99 Lakh in India

Jeep Compass |

Jeep has revised the pricing for its Compass range in India, bringing a notable reduction of Rs 1.70 lakh to the base model of the SUV. This price drop applies specifically to the base variant of the Jeep Compass, while all other variants see a slight increase of Rs 17,000. Consequently, the starting price for the SUV now stands at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range extending up to Rs 32.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jeep Compass keeps its reliable engine and features intact. It runs on a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, delivering 178bhp and 350Nm of torque. You will get an option of 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission, you can also choose between front-wheel or all-wheel rive, depending on the trim level. If you go for the base Compass Sport, it only comes with the manual gearbox. The premium mid-size SUV line-up comprises six variants: Sport, Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited, Black Shark, and Model S.

Jeep Compass |

Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, stated, “We are thrilled to make the Jeep Compass even more accessible to our customers in India at a starting price of 18.99 lakhs we are enabling more people enjoy the exceptional blend of performance, comfort, and technology that the Compass offers. This move is a testament to our commitment to our customers and our confidence in the strong desirability of the Jeep brand.”

The Jeep Compass is equipped with over 50 safety and security features, including a four-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), four-channel Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Advanced Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, all-speed traction control, rear seat reminder alert, and Rain Brake Assist are standard across all trims.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle |

It also boasts a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, and ventilated front seats for added comfort. Safety features include six airbags as standard, along with ABS with EBD, ESC, a 360-degree camera, Hill Start Assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for extra peace of mind.

- Price Model Wise: (ex-showroom)

• Sport: INR 18.99 lakh

• Longitude: INR 22.33 lakh

• Night Eagle: INR 25.18 lakh

• Limited: INR 26.33 lakh

• Model S: INR 28.33 lakh