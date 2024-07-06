Hrithik Roshan Joins Jeep India as Brand Ambassador and Newest Customer

Hrithik Roshan with Jeep Wrangler |

Jeep India has announced that the acclaimed actor Hrithik Roshan has became both a customer and brand partner, joining the esteemed Jeep family. This exciting collaboration underscores Jeep’s appeal to those who seek premium lifestyle, adventure, and freedom. With Hrithik’s dynamic persona and love for exploration, the partnership is poised to enhance Jeep’s brand presence and connect with the customers.

Hrithik Roshan with Jeep Wrangler |

"It is an absolute pleasure to introduce the superstar to the Jeep life and its vibrant community," said Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India. "As a Premium Lifestyle SUV brand that's all about embracing the unknown and pushing boundaries, we're honored to have him join our community of Jeep enthusiasts. His sense of adventure and his dedication to his craft align perfectly with our values. We're excited to have him join us on our journey and explore new horizons together," he added.

The excitement is palpable in Hrithik Roshan’s latest Instagram video, where he showcases his enthusiasm for the new Jeep Wrangler. His passion for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon perfectly aligns with the brand's core values of pushing boundaries and setting new standards, making this collaboration a powerful testament to Jeep's unwavering commitment.

Read Also Jeep Renegade SUV to Hit Indian Markets Soon!

In the month of April, Jeep has launched the new Wrangler in India after its global debut last year. The SUV comes in two versions: Unlimited and Rubicon. It has the same engine choices as before. The starting price for the Unlimited is Rs 67.65 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Rubicon costs Rs 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Jeep Wrangler has some new features and looks different. Wrangler is currently offered as a locally assembled CKD import in India. The new Jeep Wrangler keeps the same powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine as the old one. It can produce up to 267bhp of power and 400Nm of torque. Jeep's Selec-Trac full-time AWD system sends power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a low-range transfer case. There are different driving modes to choose from. However, unlike in other countries, the version sold in India doesn't have hybrid or electric options.