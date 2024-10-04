8 Years Of Adventure: Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition At ₹25.26 Lakh

By: G R Mukesh | October 04, 2024

Jeep India celebrates its 8th anniversary with the release of the Jeep Compass Anniversary edition.

It is priced at Rs 25.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

The limited edition comes with unique exterior features like a dual-tone hood decal and a velvet red embellisher on the 7-slot grille.

The model includes accessories such as an integrated dashcam for improved safety and white ambient lighting for a calming effect inside.

The interior is upgraded with velvet red seat covers, adding a stylish touch to the cabin.

Like other versions, it is available in 7 colours, including pearl white, silvery moon, exotica red, and more.

The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition is available at Jeep dealerships across India and on the Jeep India website.

