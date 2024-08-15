Rock On: Mahindra Thar Roxx Revealed

By: Juviraj Anchil | August 15, 2024
The much awaited Mahindra Roxx is finally out. The car was revealed on the eve of the Indian Independence day celebrations.
Inside the car comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In addition it also has a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.
The petrol version of the car has a 6MT & 6AT Transmission and is a RWD.
The car has 2-litre turbo-petrol and can give the top performance of 174 Hp and a torque of 380 Nm.
The 5-door extravaganza on wheels has a panoramic sunroof for views to cherish.
The Force Gurkha and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny are some of the other cars in the segement.
The car is available in petrol and diesel versions and is priced at over Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
