Citroen and Jeep Introduce Exciting Festive Discounts This October

Citroen and Jeep, part of Stellantis India, have launched special festive campaigns to celebrate the upcoming season and improve customer satisfaction. From October 1 to October 31, 2024, both brands are providing a range of exclusive offers, discounts, and service.

Citroen has launched its Festive Care Carnival, providing customers with a range of appealing offers. The event includes a free vehicle check-up for the festive season, as well as discounts of 10% on labour costs and 15% on car care services. Customers can also benefit from 30% off select merchandise and up to 50% off on certain accessories. Additionally, anyone who buys a new Citroen will receive a Rs 1,000 coupon of merchandise accessories and complementary wheel alignment and balancing when they replace all four tyres. These promotions are designed to enhance the customer experience during the festive period.

Jeep is celebrating the festive season with its Care Fest 2024, which includes a host of special offers for customers. The event features a complimentary festive vehicle checkup, along with discounts of 10% on labour charges and select parts, as well as 15% off on car care treatments. Customers can enjoy 30% off select accessories and discounts of up to 50% on certain merchandise.

For those who purchased a new Jeep, there’s a Rs 2,000 merchandise coupon, a free litre of engine oil with the Fiat service package, and complimentary wheel alignment and balancing with the purchase of new tyres. Additionally, Jeep owners can enter a lucky draw at any dealership for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Jeep India's lineup includes a diverse array of SUVs such as the Wrangler, Compass, Meridian, and luxurious Grand Cherokee, all crafted to deliver exceptional off-road performance alongside modern comfort and advanced features.