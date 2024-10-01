Citroen Launches Aircross SUV in India with Advanced Features at Rs 8.49 Lakh

Citroen Aircross SUV |

Citroen India has introduced the new Aircross SUV, packed with exciting upgrades and advanced features, at an attractive starting price of ₹8.49 lakh, available for a limited time. With bookings now open, the highly anticipated deliveries are set to begin from October 8, 2024. Notably, the vehicle no longer carries the "C3" badge, marking a clear shift in how Citroen positions this model within its India lineup.

The new Citroen Aircross SUV offers a range of upgrades aimed at enhancing both safety and comfort. For added protection, it now includes six airbags and ISOFIX mounts for securing child seats. The SUV also features LED projector headlights for improved night driving and automatic climate control for maintaining a comfortable temperature.

Inside, passengers will find useful additions like power windows, grab handles, folding side mirrors, and rear air vents. The interior has been refined with soft-touch materials, giving the cabin a more premium and cozier feel.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Head, Citroen India, elaborated: “The Aircross SUV has been loved for its ride quality and comfort by customers since its launch. We wanted to build on that success by establishing its unique identity and hence we are excited to launch the new Aircross. The updated Aircross perfectly embodies our philosophy of offering advanced comfort, safety, and technology in a dynamic and practical package.”

The new Citroen Aircross SUV is powered by advanced engine options, including the 1.2L Gen 3 PURETECH 110 turbo and the PURETECH 82 naturally aspirated engines, offering up to 110PS of power and 205Nm of torque. Customers can select from three transmission options: a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, or 6-speed automatic, providing flexibility for different driving preferences.

The SUV also comes equipped with over 40 modern safety features, such as electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, and hill-hold assist, ensuring a safe and smooth drive on various terrains. Additionally, it is available in both 5-seater and 5+2 seating configurations, giving buyers more options to suit their needs.

It offers 511-litre boot space when the third row is removed. It also features a 10.25-inch infotainment system and the MyCitroen Connect app, which offers 40 connectivity features.

Citroen has announced the pricing for the new Aircross SUV, starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base 1.2 NA YOU variant in the 5-seater configuration. The range extends up to Rs 13.99 lakh for the top-spec 1.2 Turbo AT MAX variant. Other options include the 1.2 NA PLUS priced at Rs 9.99 lakh and the 1.2 Turbo PLUS at Rs 11.95 lakh. For those preferring an automatic transmission, the 1.2 Turbo AT PLUS is available at Rs 13.25 lakh. Customers can also opt for a 5+2 seating configuration by paying an additional Rs 35,000, offering more flexibility for larger families