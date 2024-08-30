Citroen Begins Deliveries SUV Coupe Basalt, Starting at Rs 7.99 Lakh

Shishir Mishra Citroen Brand Director with Shailesh Hazela, MD & CEO -Stellantis India & Theirry Koskas, Citroen Brand CEO handing over the all new Basalt to customer |

Citroen India has officially delivered the first unit of the Basalt SUV-Coupe. The handover took place at the La Masion Citroen dealership in Naraina, New Delhi, where Citroen Brand CEO Thierry Koskas personally presented the vehicle to its new owner. Following this delivery, Basalt is now available at Citroen dealerships across India.

Citroen India has recently launched the Basalt SUV-Coupe in India at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and reaching up to Rs 13.62 lakh for the top-end variant. The Citroen Basalt is available in three variants: You, Plus, and Max.

(From L to R) Shishir Mishra Citroën Brand Director with Theirry Koskas, Citroen Brand CEO & Shailesh Hazela, MD & CEO Stellantis India with the all-new Basalt SUV Coupe

The Citroen Basalt offers two engine choices: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The naturally aspirated engine generates 81 bhp and 115Nm of torque, coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission. For those seeking more power, the turbo-petrol engine delivers 108 bhp and 205Nm of torque, and is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Citroen Basalt

The Citroen Basalt emphasizes safety and connectivity, as all variants come equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, ISOFIX mounts, and 3-point seat belts for every seat. It also provides customization options, including five solid colors, two dual-tone combinations, and more than 70 available accessories.

Citroen Basalt

The Citroen Basalt is equipped with a 26 cm Citroen Connect Infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features the My Citroën Connect 2.0 system, offering over 40 smart functions such as remote engine start and geo-fencing. Additionally, the vehicle includes Hill Hold Control and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Citroen Basalt

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Thierry Koskas, Citroen Brand CEO, said, "Today is a landmark moment for Citroen in India as we deliver the very first Basalt to our esteemed customer in Delhi, giving Indian roads its first mainstream ICE SUV Coupe. The Basalt embodies our commitment to bringing innovative and stylish mobility solutions to the Indian market. This handover not only represents the start of a new journey for our customers but also highlights our dedication to India’s growing automotive market, where we see immense potential for continued growth. We are continuously updating our products and expanding our network to reach closer to customers."