 Citroen Basalt Price Breakdown in India: Check Out the Complete List
Citroen Basalt Price Breakdown in India: Check Out the Complete List

The Citroen Basalt comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre manually aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Citroen India has announced the complete price range for the Basalt coupe-SUV, starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 13.62 lakh for the top variant. The Basalt comes in three variants – You, Plus, and Max. Bookings are open with a token amount of Rs 11,001, and deliveries are expected to begin in the first week of September 2024.

The Citroen Basalt comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre manually aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The naturally aspirated engine produces 81 bhp and 115Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The turbo-petrol engine offers more power, delivering 108bhp and 205Nm of torque, and can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Citroen Basalt puts a strong focus on safety and connectivity, with all variants coming standard with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, ISOFIX mounts, and 3-point seat belts for every seat. It offers customization options, with five monotone colors, two-dual tone combinations, and over 70 available accessories.

The Citroen Basalt features 26 cm Citroen Connect Infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with the My Citroen Connect 2.0 system, which provides more than 40 smart features like remote engine start and geo-fencing. Additionally, the car is equipped with Hill Hold Control and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director at Citroen India, stated, "The Citroen Basalt is more than just a vehicle; it's a bold step forward in automotive design. This SUV Coupé is thoughtfully designed to combine spaciousness with practicality, reflecting Citroen’s innovative spirit. We believe the Basalt will establish a new benchmark in India, delivering a refined yet accessible driving experience that perfectly aligns with Citroen’s core values of style, comfort, and performance.”

Citroen Basalt – Variants & Price (Introductory, ex-showroom)

Variant:                                   Price

1.2 NA You                          Rs 7.99 lakh

1.2 NA Plus                         Rs 9.99 lakh

1.2 Turbo Plus                     Rs 11.49 lakh

1.2 Turbo AT Plus                Rs 12.79 lakh

1.2 Turbo Max                     Rs 12.28 lakh

1.2 Turbo AT Max               Rs 13.62 lakh

