Citroen Launches Updated C3 with New Features and Automatic Transmission Option

Citroen India has introduced the new C3, now equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a range of advanced features. The new Citroen C3 is available at all La Maison Citroen dealership, with introductory prices starting at Rs 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest updates to the new Citroen C3 bring significant improvements in both safety and convenience. Alongside the introduction of the new 6-speed automatic transmission variant, the C3 now comes equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and three-point seat belts to enhance safety. Additional enhancements include power window switches on the doors, a grab handle on the front passenger side, auto-folding ORVMs, LED projector headlamps, and automatic air conditioning, all of which add to the vehicle’s overall comfort and functionality.

The new Citroen C3 now comes with MyCitroen Connectivity suite, offering 40 advanced features that make more tech-savvy and convenient, including Remote Start Stop with preconditioning, Geo fencing, Remote Lock/Unlock, and Marketplace Fuelling. In addition to its existing engine options, the C3 introduces a new 6-speed automatic transmission paired with 1.2-litre engine, delivering 110 PS and 205Nm of torque.

The entry level engine remains the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder unit with 80bhp and 115Nm of torque, coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. For those seeking more excitement, the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder PureTech turbo petrol engine offers 109bhp and 205Nm on the automatic variant, and 109bhp and 190Nm on the 6-speed manual variant.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, expressed excitement about the launch of the New C3, now featuring enhanced capabilities and the much-anticipated automatic transmission option. He stated, "These updates represent a significant leap in our commitment to providing a top-tier driving experience. We've carefully refined every detail of the vehicle—from safety and technology to comfort and convenience. We believe this new version will attract a broader audience, further demonstrating our dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional driving experiences that adapt to our customers' evolving needs.”