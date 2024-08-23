 Citroen Launches Updated C3 with New Features and Automatic Transmission Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesCitroen Launches Updated C3 with New Features and Automatic Transmission Option

Citroen Launches Updated C3 with New Features and Automatic Transmission Option

The latest updates to the new Citroen C3 bring significant improvements in both safety and convenience.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 01:32 AM IST
article-image
Citroen C3 |

Citroen India has introduced the new C3, now equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a range of advanced features. The new Citroen C3 is available at all La Maison Citroen dealership, with introductory prices starting at Rs 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read Also
Decoding the Citroen C3: A Practical Choice for Indian Roads?
article-image
Citroen C3

Citroen C3 |

The latest updates to the new Citroen C3 bring significant improvements in both safety and convenience. Alongside the introduction of the new 6-speed automatic transmission variant, the C3 now comes equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and three-point seat belts to enhance safety. Additional enhancements include power window switches on the doors, a grab handle on the front passenger side, auto-folding ORVMs, LED projector headlamps, and automatic air conditioning, all of which add to the vehicle’s overall comfort and functionality.

Citroen C3

Citroen C3 |

Read Also
Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV Launched at Rs 7.99 Lakh in India: Limited-Time Introductory Prices
article-image

The new Citroen C3 now comes with MyCitroen Connectivity suite, offering 40 advanced features that make more tech-savvy and convenient, including Remote Start Stop with preconditioning, Geo fencing, Remote Lock/Unlock, and Marketplace Fuelling. In addition to its existing engine options, the C3 introduces a new 6-speed automatic transmission paired with 1.2-litre engine, delivering 110 PS and 205Nm of torque.

Citroen C3

Citroen C3 | Senthilkumar Murugananadhan

Read Also
Citroen Basalt Price Breakdown in India: Check Out the Complete List
article-image

The entry level engine remains the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder unit with 80bhp and 115Nm of torque, coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. For those seeking more excitement, the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder PureTech turbo petrol engine offers 109bhp and 205Nm on the automatic variant, and 109bhp and 190Nm on the 6-speed manual variant.

FPJ Shorts
Citroen Launches Updated C3 with New Features and Automatic Transmission Option
Citroen Launches Updated C3 with New Features and Automatic Transmission Option
Maharashtra: State Doctors Association 'MARD' Calls Off Strike After CM Shinde Assures Medicos Of Enhanced Security
Maharashtra: State Doctors Association 'MARD' Calls Off Strike After CM Shinde Assures Medicos Of Enhanced Security
Kolkata: BJP Protest At Swasthya Bhawan Disrupts Bidhannagar, LoP Suvendu Adhikari Detained; Party Criticises Police Response (VIDEO)
Kolkata: BJP Protest At Swasthya Bhawan Disrupts Bidhannagar, LoP Suvendu Adhikari Detained; Party Criticises Police Response (VIDEO)
Mumbai: Alfa Awards 2024 Honors 28 Pioneers In Medicine, Education, Social Work, And Business
Mumbai: Alfa Awards 2024 Honors 28 Pioneers In Medicine, Education, Social Work, And Business
Citroen C3

Citroen C3 |

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, expressed excitement about the launch of the New C3, now featuring enhanced capabilities and the much-anticipated automatic transmission option. He stated, "These updates represent a significant leap in our commitment to providing a top-tier driving experience. We've carefully refined every detail of the vehicle—from safety and technology to comfort and convenience. We believe this new version will attract a broader audience, further demonstrating our dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional driving experiences that adapt to our customers' evolving needs.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Citroen Launches Updated C3 with New Features and Automatic Transmission Option

Citroen Launches Updated C3 with New Features and Automatic Transmission Option

New Audi Q8 Facelift Arrives in India with Price Tag of Rs 1.17 Crore

New Audi Q8 Facelift Arrives in India with Price Tag of Rs 1.17 Crore

Hyundai Alcazar 2024 Facelift Revealed: India Launch in September, Bookings Open Now

Hyundai Alcazar 2024 Facelift Revealed: India Launch in September, Bookings Open Now

Unbridled Confidence: The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally For Off-Road Adventures

Unbridled Confidence: The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally For Off-Road Adventures

A Timeless Silhouette: Caterham Project 5

A Timeless Silhouette: Caterham Project 5