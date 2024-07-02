Hero Launches Exclusive Karizma Centennial Edition: Only 100 Units!

Hero Karizma Centennial Edition |

Hero has announced a special Centennial Edition bike, exclusively available through an auction for its employees, associates, and business partners. Limited to just 100 units nationwide, this unique edition is based on Hero Karizma XMR, pays tribute to Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal on his 101st birth anniversary. Deliveries are set to commence in September 2024, with proceeds from the auction earmarked for social welfare initiatives.

The Hero Centennial Edition features a several unique upgrades compared to the standard Karizma XMR. It boasts a quarter-fairing and carbon fibre body panels, giving it a distinctive look. Notably, it includes billet-machined components like the swingarm, handlebar, and footpegs. Equipped with 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, it weighs 5.5 kg less than its counterpart.

Hero Karizma Centennial Edition |

The bike retains its powerful 210cc engine, delivering 25.5bhp of power and 20.4Nm of torque through a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, ensuring a smooth and dynamic ride.

In April 2024, Hero MotoCorp has started delivering its new flagship bike, the Mavrick 440 in India. The Hero Mavrick 440 is company’s middle-weight bike made for India. It’s made on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X 440. The Hero Mavrick has three variants: Base, Mid and Top. The prices for these are Rs 1.99 lakh, Rs 2.14 lakh, and Rs 2.24 lakh, respectively. (ex-showroom)

Hero Mavrick 440 |

The Hero Mavric 440 is powered by a 440cc, single-cylinder engine that is cooled by both air and oil. It comes with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The Harley-Davidson X 440 and the Hero Mavrick 440 have the same engine and are equally powerful, with 27bhp 36Nm of peak torque.