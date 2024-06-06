Hero Introduces Xoom 110 Combat Edition: Priced at Rs 80,967

Hero Xoom 110 |

Hero has launched the Xoom 110 Combat Edition in India, priced at Rs 80,967 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Hero claims that the new design is inspired by fighter jets. This special edition of the Hero Xoom 110cc scooter costs about Rs 1,000 more than the top-end ZX variant. It sports a new Matt Shadow Grey color with neon yellow and dark grey graphics, giving it a sporty look.

The new Hero Xoom 110 Combat Edition comes with the same features as the regular model. It includes a full digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth Connectivity, offering SMS and call alerts, phone battery status, real-time mileage, odometer, speedometer, and other key information. Additional features include a USB charging point, a projector LED headlight, cornering lamps, a boot light, and an LED tail-light.

The Hero Xoom 110 Combat Edition runs on a 110.9cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with i3S technology. This engine produces 8bhp of power and 8.70Nm of torque. Like the standard version, it features a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The scooter has a 190mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear drum brake for stopping power.

Hero Splendor Xtec+ 2.0 |

Recently, Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Splendor Xtec+ 2.0 at Rs 82,911 (ex-showroom, Delhi) to mark its 30th anniversary. This new model is priced around Rs 3,000 more than the previous Splendor Xtec. The new model retains several popular features from its predecessor, including the full LED instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and USB charging port.

The updated model retains its reliable engine, powered by the same 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a 4-speed gearbox. This engine delivers a claimed power of 8.02 bhp and 8.05Nm of torque, while maintaining an impressive mileage of 73kmpl. The updated Splendor+ Xtec 2.0, now available in three fresh dual-tone color options: Gloss Red, Gloss Black, and Matte Grey.