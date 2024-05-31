Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 Hits Indian Market for Rs 82,911

Hero Splendor Xtec+ 2.0 |

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Splendor Xtec+ 2.0 at Rs 82,911 (ex-showroom, Delhi) to mark its 30th anniversary. This new model is priced around Rs 3,000 more than the previous Splendor Xtec. The updated version brings several notable changes.

The Splendor Xtec+ 2.0 is the first in its segment to feature a full LED headlight with integrated H-shaped LED DRLs. It also boasts H-shaped taillamps, updated turn indicators, a hazard light, and a dedicated switch. New body graphics further set it apart from its predecessor.

The updated Splendor+ Xtec 2.0, now available in three fresh dual-tone color options: Gloss Red, Gloss Black, and Matte Grey. The new model retains several popular features from its predecessor, including the full LED instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and USB charging port. It also continues to offer practical features such as the idle stop-start system (i3S), a side stand engine cut-off feature, and an electric starter.

The updated model retains its reliable engine, powered by the same 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a 4-speed gearbox. This engine delivers a claimed power of 8.02 bhp and 8.05Nm of torque, while maintaining an impressive mileage of 73kmpl.

The suspension system includes conventional telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers at the front and a swingarm with 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is handled by 130mm drum brakes at both the front and rear.