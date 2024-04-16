Hero Mavrick 440 Deliveries Kick Off in India, Pricing Starts at Rs 1.99 Lakh

Hero Mavrick 440 |

Hero MotoCorp has started delivering its new flagship bike, the Mavrick 440, in India. Dr. Pawan Munjal, who is the Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, personally gave the keys of the Hero Mavrick 440 to the first customers.

For people who booked the bike before March 15, Hero MotoCorp is offering a special deal. These customers will get a customized kit of accessories and merchandise worth Rs 10,000.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Hero MotoCorp Receives ₹604.87 Crore Tax Demand Notice From Income Tax Department

The Hero Mavrick 440 is company’s middle-weight bike made for India. It’s made on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X 440. The Hero Mavrick 440 has three variants: Base, Mid, and Top. The prices for these are Rs 1.99 lakh, Rs 2.14 lakh, and Rs 2.24 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Base variant of the Mavrick 440 has spoked wheels and is available in Arctic White color. The Mid variant has alloy wheels and comes in two color combinations – Fearless Red and Celestial Blue. Finally, the Top variant has fancy diamond-cut alloys, a Bluetooth-enabled digital console, and comes in Phantom Black and Enigma Black colors.

The Hero Mavrick 440 is powered by a 440cc, single-cylinder engine that is cooled by both air and oil. It comes with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The Harley-Davidson X 440 and the Hero Mavrick 440 have the same engine and are equally powerful, with 27bhp at 6,000rpm. However, the Hero Mavrick 440 produces slightly less torque compared to the Harley-Davidson X 440. It delivers 36Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm, while the Harley-Davidson X 440 produces 38Nm at the same rpm.

Hero Mavrick 440 |

The Hero Mavrick 440 comes with some cool features. It has an LCD screen that can connect to Bluetooth. Depending on which version you choose, you can get features like turn-by-turn navigation and alerts for calls and messages. The left side of the screen shows things like how fast you're going, how many revolutions per minute your engine is doing, what gear you're in, and indicator lights. On the right side, it shows navigation info and notifications. Other cool stuff includes full LED lights, dual-channel ABS for safety, and a USB-C charging port.