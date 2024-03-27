Hero Introduces Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Variant, Priced At Rs 79,738

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports |

Hero MotoCorp has spiced up the Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec scooter by introducing fresh Sports variant to its line-up. Priced at Rs 79,738 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this new addition fills the gap between the top-tier Xtec Connected and ZX variants. With this inclusion, the Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec range now boasts a total of six variants for customers to choose from.

The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant debuts with a fresh dual-tone Abrax Orange Blue colour scheme. Its base colour, a deep blue, sets the backdrop, while the vibrant orange hue adds an engaging contrast. You will notice touches of orange on the front fender, apron, and side body panels, creating a striking look. Even the wheels get the orange treatment with stylish rim stickers.

To enhance its overall appearance, the Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant features chrome accents adorning the headlamp, front apron, handlebar, and side panels. Adding to the cohesive look, the rear view mirrors and grab rail match the body-coloured blue shade. The seat follows a dual-tone black and blue colour scheme, adding to its aesthetic appeal.

One of the most distinctive features of the Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant is the inclusion of the ‘18’ number decal on the apron and side panels. Hero is promoting the MyLicenceToRide hashtag, which signifies the association with the legal driving age of 18 years.

In terms of mechanics, the scooter remains identical to the other variants. It is driven by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine capable of producing 8bhp and 8.7Nm of torque, mated to a CVT transmission. The Hero Pleasure Plus is equipped with a telescopic fork suspension at the front and preload-adjustable monoshock at rear. Both front and rear braking systems consists of 130 mm drum brakes. Riding on 10-inch alloy wheels fitted with road-biased tires, the scooter weighs 106 kg and has a fuel-tank capacity of 4.8 litres.