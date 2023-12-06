Hero MotoCorp Partners With Ather Energy To Accelerate The EV Charging Ecosystem | Image: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)

Hero MotoCorp - the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, and Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers, have entered into a partnership for an interoperable fast-charging network in India, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Through this collaboration, EV users will be able to use both VIDA and Ather Grids across the country. The combined network will cover 100 cities with over 1900 fastcharging points.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently approved Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS), India’s first-ever indigenously developed AC and DC Combined Charging connector standard for light electric vehicles. This combined network, which utilises the approved charging system, will be the largest EV charging ecosystem in the country.

Not just in India, this is the first-ever interoperable fast-charging network for EV twowheelers anywhere in the world. The interoperable network will accelerate EV adoption by strengthening the overall segment and promoting a convenient ownership experience.

Customers will be able to locate and navigate to the charging stations through the “My VIDA” and Ather App. The interoperability will enable them to discover only compatible locations, locate their nearest charging station, view its availability, and navigate to the station.

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility BU, Hero MotoCorp, said: “We are happy to extend our association with Ather Energy through this interoperable fast-charging network. VIDA’s brand promise is building a “Worry-free EV ecosystem”, and this largest charging network in the country will go a long way in providing a seamless & convenient ownership experience to customers."

Swapnil Jain, Co-founder and CTO, Ather Energy, “We are happy to partner with Hero MotoCorp for setting the stage for an interoperable fast-charging network. It’s a massive win for Indian OEMs to collaborate on scaling up charging infrastructure. This partnership will pave the way for consumers to access an extensive network of charging stations across the country, alleviating range anxiety"