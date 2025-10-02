 NITES Accuses Tata Consultancy Services Of Forcing 2,500 Employees To Resign, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Take Immediate Action
According to the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), the Union Labour Ministry had already asked the Maharashtra labour secretary to look into the matter. However, Saluja said the situation on the ground had worsened, with thousands of employees in Pune allegedly losing their jobs in recent weeks.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a forum representing IT sector staff, has accused Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) of forcing nearly 2,500 employees in Pune to resign. The allegation was made in a letter written by NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking immediate action to protect the affected workers.

According to NITES, the Union Labour Ministry had already asked the Maharashtra labour secretary to look into the matter. However, Saluja said the situation on the ground had worsened, with thousands of employees in Pune allegedly losing their jobs in recent weeks. The group claimed that many of these workers are mid- to senior-level professionals who have spent 10 to 20 years at TCS, and most are over 40 years of age.

With financial responsibilities like home loans, school fees, and care for ageing parents, NITES said finding new jobs in the current market is extremely difficult for them. The employees’ forum further alleged that the terminations were being carried out in violation of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, as the company had not given notice to the government.

It claimed that TCS had not paid retrenchment compensation and that employees were being pressured into “voluntary resignations.” NITES said this crisis was not just about numbers but about families whose children’s education, household stability, and financial security are now at risk. TCS, however, rejected the allegations. In a statement, the company said, “The misinformation shared here is inaccurate and purposefully mischievous. Only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organisation.”

The company added that those impacted had been provided due care and severance benefits. In June, TCS had announced plans to cut about 2 per cent of its global workforce, amounting to around 12,261 jobs, mainly in the middle and senior levels. Calling the situation a “darkest hour” for many families, NITES has urged Chief Minister Fadnavis to intervene, stop the alleged illegal terminations, and ensure that all employees receive their rightful benefits under the law.

