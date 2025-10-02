 Financial Services Company Nuvama Wealth Management Secures Approval from SEBI To Set Up Mutual Fund Business
In a stock exchange filing, Nuvama Wealth Management informed that "Sebi vide a letter dated October 1, 2025, has granted approval to the company to act as the sponsor and set up the proposed Nuvama Mutual Fund".

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 11:40 AM IST
New Delhi: Financial services company Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd has secured approval from markets regulator Sebi to set up its proposed mutual fund business.

This will enable Nuvama Wealth Management to launch schemes under mutual fund including Specialized Investment Fund category.The final approval for registration of mutual fund will be granted by Sebi subject to fulfilment of certain requirements by the company.

In January, the company had informed stock exchanges regarding the application to be made to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seeking approval to act as the sponsor for Nuvama Mutual Fund. 

