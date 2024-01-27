Hero MotoCorp's Surge S32: India's First Modular Electric 3-Wheeler & Scooter Combo Unveiled At Hero World 2024 (VIDEO)

Hero MotoCorp's Surge S32 |

Hero MotoCorp's startup, Surge, has unveiled its first vehicle, the Surge S32, a modular vehicle that combines an electric scooter with a 3-wheeler for transporting cargo or passengers. This marks the first in India where a manufacturer has explored such an innovative concept.

What is Hero MotoCorp's Surge S32?

At the Hero World 2024 event held in Jaipur, Hero MotoCorp presented the concept model of the Surge S32 (Surge) multipurpose three-wheeler.

This multipurpose three-wheeler is not only designed for conventional three-wheeler use but also doubles as an electric scooter. The scooter can be easily attached to or detached from the three-wheeler within minutes.

Sharing a video on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Harsh Goenka said, "Hero has revealed a groundbreaking three-wheeler that can transform into a two-wheeler, highlighting the inventive spirit and ingenuity of Indian engineering. Witnessing such pioneering advancements is truly remarkable."

#Hero has unveiled a revolutionary three-wheeler that transforms into a two-wheeler, showcasing the innovative spirit and ingenuity of Indian engineering. It's amazing to witness such groundbreaking advancements. #Innovation #MakeInIndia 🇮🇳 🛵 pic.twitter.com/yHJPzys5kb — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 26, 2024

Idea behind Surge 32

The Surge S32 offers users the flexibility to switch between different vehicle types with just one vehicle. After a day's work, owners can transform into a more relaxed and stylish version of themselves by using the electric scooter. According to Surge, it only takes 3 minutes to detach the scooter from the 3-wheeler setup.

Features and specification

The Surge S32 is made up of two parts: a sturdy 3-wheeler with 10 kW power and an 11 kWh battery, and a smaller scooter with 3 kW power and a 3.5 kWh battery.

The 3-wheeler can go up to 50 km/h and can carry a maximum load of 500 kg, while the scooter is a bit faster at 60 km/h.

Although, it looks like a regular 3-wheeler electric cargo vehicle or rickshaw at first instance. It has a front passenger cabin equipped with a windscreen, headlights, turn indicators, and wipers.