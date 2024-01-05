Check Out The New SUV Launches With Facelifts And Features By Major Automakers In January 2024

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | January 05, 2024
January 2024 marks the debut of numerous upgraded SUV models, ranging from the mass-market to luxury segments and encompassing both IC engines and EVs.
The facelift of Hyundai Creta is slated for launch on January 16th, featuring a new parametric front grille, connected H-shaped LED DRLs, and revamped rear lights. The bookings are open at Rs 25,000.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS, revealed globally in 2023, is set to launch on January 8, featuring tweaked exterior elements like a redesigned front grille, larger air inlets, and updated 20-inch alloy wheels.
Mahindra gears up for a revamped XUV400, focusing on a complete cabin redesign with dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and the instrument console, launch date yet to be announced.
The Kia Sonet, unveiled in December 2023, gears up for launch, boasting minor design tweaks, new features like Level 1 ADAS, six airbags, 10.25-inch infotainment, rear LED light bar and also available in three powertrains - 1.2 NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1-litre turbo petrol.
Mahindra's XUV300 facelift, set to showcase bolder styling with C-shaped LED DRLs and a redesigned rear, will retain the 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options, coming soon with manual and automatic transmissions
January 2024 introduces a flurry of revamped cars from various automakers, featuring enhancements in design, technology, and engine variants, catering to a wide spectrum of consumers from mass-market to luxury segments.