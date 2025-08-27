US Economist Slams Trump, Tariffs On India Will Backfire

Trump Imposes Heavy Tariffs on India. | File Pic

Mumbai: US President Donald Trump has put a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods. Out of this, 25 percent was already in place, and another 25 percent has started from today. This move could affect two-thirds of India’s exports to the US.

Jeffrey Sachs Criticises Trump

Jeffrey Sachs, a well-known US economist and professor at Columbia University, has strongly criticised Trump’s decision. He said Trump is trying to “twist India’s arm” but will fail. According to him, it is impossible to scare a country of 1.5 billion people with such tactics. Instead, this decision may bring BRICS countries (India, China, Russia, Brazil) closer together and push India away from the US.

US Will Suffer the Most

Sachs said Trump is actually damaging America itself. While tariffs may force companies to make more products at home, they will not remain competitive in the global market. He added, “Trump is not just hitting his own foot, but America’s foot. He is isolating America while making the rest of the world unite.”

Poor Foreign Policy Move

According to Sachs, Trump and his advisors do not understand India well. He even advised his Indian friends not to trust the US too much, as Washington does not care about India’s development. Calling the tariff decision “the dumbest in US foreign policy,” Sachs warned that America may lose a trusted Asian partner like India because of Trump’s actions.