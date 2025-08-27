 US Tariffs On India Raised To 50% Over Russian Oil, Trade Tensions Hit New Peak
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS Tariffs On India Raised To 50% Over Russian Oil, Trade Tensions Hit New Peak

US Tariffs On India Raised To 50% Over Russian Oil, Trade Tensions Hit New Peak

The US has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent over Russian oil imports, heightening trade tensions. Experts warn of severe fallout unless Modi and Trump restore dialogue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
The additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India . | Image by Grok |

New York/Washington: The additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for its continued purchases of Russian crude oil came into effect Wednesday, raising overall duties to 50 per cent—the highest levied on any US trading partner.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in its draft order, said the new levies apply to Indian products “entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am EDT, August 27, 2025.” However, goods already in transit before that date can avoid the higher tariff if cleared by September 17, 2025, under special customs code HTSUS 9903.01.85.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump’s Additional 25% Tariffs On Indian Goods Comes Into Effect; Which...
article-image

Negotiation Window Closes

Trump had announced reciprocal tariffs on August 7, alongside similar measures on 70 other countries, but offered India a 21-day window for talks. With no breakthrough, the duty now doubles to 50 per cent.

FPJ Shorts
KPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel After Becoming Netflix's Most-Streamed Movie With 236 Million Views?
KPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel After Becoming Netflix's Most-Streamed Movie With 236 Million Views?
Trump’s 50% Tariffs Hit Indian Exports, Labour-Intensive Industries Face The Biggest Blow
Trump’s 50% Tariffs Hit Indian Exports, Labour-Intensive Industries Face The Biggest Blow
'My Time As IPL Cricketer Comes To Close': R Ashwin Retires From All Forms Of Cricket
'My Time As IPL Cricketer Comes To Close': R Ashwin Retires From All Forms Of Cricket
Supreme Court Orders High Courts To Pronounce Judgments Within Three Months Of Reservation
Supreme Court Orders High Courts To Pronounce Judgments Within Three Months Of Reservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting on Monday, said India would not compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers and small industries, even if “pressure increases.”

Read Also
US Slaps 50% Tariff On Indian Goods From August 27, To Severely Affect Shrimp, Apparel, Leather &...
article-image

Experts Warn of Fallout

Mark Linscott, Senior Advisor at The Asia Group, called the escalation a “remarkable lose-lose,” saying trade talks are “on thin ice” until the Russian oil issue is resolved.

Partner Nisha Biswal said the tariffs risk pricing Indian textiles and garments out of the US market, while also harming US firms that had benefited from low tariffs. “A path forward is possible if Modi and Trump engage directly,” she added.

Basant Sanghera, Managing Principal at the firm, warned that India’s manufacturing ambitions and bilateral ties would suffer without leader-level engagement.

Accusations and Response

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused India of “profiteering” by reselling Russian crude, while New Delhi dismissed the tariffs as “unjustified and unreasonable.”

With duties now at historic highs, analysts say urgent dialogue is needed to prevent deeper long-term damage to both economies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trump’s 50% Tariffs Hit Indian Exports, Labour-Intensive Industries Face The Biggest Blow

Trump’s 50% Tariffs Hit Indian Exports, Labour-Intensive Industries Face The Biggest Blow

US Tariffs On India Raised To 50% Over Russian Oil, Trade Tensions Hit New Peak

US Tariffs On India Raised To 50% Over Russian Oil, Trade Tensions Hit New Peak

US President Donald Trump’s Additional 25% Tariffs On Indian Goods Comes Into Effect; Which...

US President Donald Trump’s Additional 25% Tariffs On Indian Goods Comes Into Effect; Which...

Nifty Could Touch 27,609 In The Next 12 Months: Report

Nifty Could Touch 27,609 In The Next 12 Months: Report

Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Sebi Amid Charges Of Misleading...

Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Sebi Amid Charges Of Misleading...