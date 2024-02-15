The Maverick On Road: Hero Launches Its Mavrick 440 In India, Price Starts At ₹1.99 Lakh

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 15, 2024
After some wait, Hero has finally launched the much-anticipated Mavrick in India.
The makers appear to have taken inspiration from the Harley-Davidson X440. It comes with an striking road appearance, featuring a muscular fuel tank, and a round-shaped LED headlight setup, paired with LED DRls with smooth looking indicators.
The bike comes in three variants, namely Base, Mild and Top.
The roadster features a single seating arrangement, offering exceptional comfort for both the rider and passenger during long-distance journeys. Additionally, the Bluetooth-enabled.
The roadster boasts a fully digital instrument cluster, empowering customers to monitor critical details such as RPM, fuel capacity, speed, gear positioning, and time.
Harley Davidson's 440x, Royal Enfield's Hunter and Honda's Hness are its chief rivals.
It is available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with the top model reaching up to Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
