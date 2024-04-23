Global NCAP Crash Test: Kia Carens Achieves 3-Star Safety Rating

Kia Carens - Global NCAP Crash Test |

The Kia Carens has easrned a 3-star safety rating from Global NCAP under the latest testing guidelines implemented in 2022. This evaluation corresponds to crash test conducted in June 2022. However, Kia submitted the Carens MPV for testing twice under these new guidelines.

Initially, the MPV received a 0-star rating for adult occupant protection due to concerns about insufficient protection for the driver’s neck, chest, and knees. This initial rating applied to vehicles manufactured between May 2, 2023, and December 11, 2023.

Following Global NCAP's evaluation, Kia took swift action to enhance the neck protection system in the Carens, which led to improvements in subsequent models manufactured after December 11, 2023. These improvements boosted the MPV's score to 22.07 out of 34 points. However, despite the standard inclusion of six airbags, Global NCAP noted that the Carens' performance did not meet their anticipated standards.

During the frontal impact test, the stability of the bodyshell was deemed unstable and unable to endure additional loads. Consequently, Global NCAP did not perform a side pole impact test, given the 3-star rating. Despite standard seatbelt reminders for the first and second rows, they only meet requirements for the front row, as per Global NCAP's assessment.

Child occupant protection saw notable enhancements as well. In the subsequent round of evaluations, the Carens MPV achieved a total of 41 points out of 49, resulting in a 5-star rating for child occupant safety. This time, the MPV featured an i-Size-approved restraint system and offered 3-point seatbelts as standard. In contrast, during the initial round of testing, the MPV scored 40.92 out of 49, earning it a 4-star rating for child occupant protection.

Under the hood, the Carens MPV offers three engine choices: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel unit. The new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, which replaces the previous 1.4-liter turbocharged petrol unit, generates 159bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with an iMT and a seven-speed DCT transmission. The naturally aspirated petrol engine delivers 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, while the diesel variant produces 114bhp and 250Nm of torque.