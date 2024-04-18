Force Gurkha 5-Door Interior Teaser Hints at Exciting Features Before India Debut

Force Gurkha 5-door |

After teasing us a few days back, the Force Gurkha 5-door is back with a sneak peek at its interior. The dashboard layout looks familiar, but now there’s a big touchscreen for the infotainment system. It seems like this screen will be larger than the current one. The teaser also shows a new digital instrument cluster that tells you things like your speed and tyre pressure. They have changed the centre console too, getting rid of the old 4x4 selector and putting in a knob instead, which gives more space.

In the back, there’s a bench seat for the second row, and two separate chairs for the rear passengers. This means the Force Gurkha 5-door will come in different seating setups, unlike the 3-door version which has four seats. For off-road adventures, the 5-door SUV will have an electronically controlled four-wheel drive selector.

Few days back, Force Motors has given a sneak peek of its upcoming Gurkha SUV, hinting that the 5-door variant is on its way, likely hitting the market in the first quarter of 2024-25.

From the teaser image, it is evident that the Force Gurkha 5-door will remain iconic boxy shape and rugged body lines of its 3-door counterpart with an extended wheelbase. Recent spy shots of the 5-door SUV, circulating last month, provide further insights, revealing square headlights, sleek 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels, a roof rack, and redesigned front and rear bumpers. Additionally, expectations include a distinct two-slat grille at the front.

According to the teaser, the upcoming 5-door Gurkha SUV’s design. It’s got some new twists compared to what we have seen before. While it still rocks those round headlights with small DRL blocks, keeping its classic boxy shape intact, there are some tweaks expected in the front and back of the 3-door version. Plus, check out those revamped alloy wheels, probably around 17-inches, and those squared wheel arches. And don’t miss the practical add-ons like the rear ladder, roof rack with can holder, and that signature snorkel.

In terms of power, the Force Gurkha 5-door is anticipated to retain the Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine found in the Gurkha 3-door model. This engine will continue to be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Similar to the 3-door model, the lifestyle SUV is expected to be equipped with a snorkel, enabling it to wade through deeper waters effortlessly.