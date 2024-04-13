2024 Force Gurkha: Teaser Reveals 3-Door Refresh Alongside 5-Door Launch

Force Gurkha 5-door |

Force Motors has once again stirred excitement among SUV enthusiasts by teasing the upcoming Gurkha model. Following a teaser shared last month, the brand has given us another peek at what’s to come. Alongside, the introduction of the Gurkha 5-door variant, Force Motors is also set to unveil a refreshed 3-door model. This version had been taken off the shelves back in April 2023 due to the stringent BS6 Phase II norms.

The latest teaser gives us a closer look at the upcoming 5-door Gurkha SUV’s design. It’s got some new twists compared to what we have seen before. While it still rocks those round headlights with small DRL blocks, keeping its classic boxy shape intact, there are some tweaks expected in the front and back of the 3-door version. Plus, check out those revamped alloy wheels, probably around 17-inches, and those squared wheel arches. And don’t miss the practical add-ons like the rear ladder, roof rack with can holder, and that signature snorkel.

In the Gurkha 3-door model, the interior is expected to stay true to its previous seating arrangement. However, the 5-door version is set to offer more flexibility with various seating layouts, potentially including three rows. For the middle row, a standard bench seat might replace the individual seats seen in the 3-door variant. Additionally, if it's configured with three rows, captain seats could be an option for the third row.

Few days back, Force Motors has given a sneak peek of its upcoming Gurkha SUV, hinting that the 5-door variant is on its way, likely hitting the market in the first quarter of 2024-25.

From the teaser image, it is evident that the Force Gurkha 5-door will remain iconic boxy shape and rugged body lines of its 3-door counterpart with an extended wheelbase. Recent spy shots of the 5-door SUV, circulating last month, provide further insights, revealing square headlights, sleek 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels, a roof rack, and redesigned front and rear bumpers. Additionally, expectations include a distinct two-slat grille at the front.

In terms of power, the Force Gurkha 5-door is anticipated to retain the Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine found in the Gurkha 3-door model. This engine will continue to be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Similar to the 3-door model, the lifestyle SUV is expected to be equipped with a snorkel, enabling it to wade through deeper waters effortlessly.