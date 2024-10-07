 BMW i7 eDrive50 Launched in India: Single-Motor Variant Priced at Rs 2.03 Crore
BMW i7 eDrive50 Launched in India: Single-Motor Variant Priced at Rs 2.03 Crore

BMW i7 eDrive50 Launched in India: Single-Motor Variant Priced at Rs 2.03 Crore

On a full charge, the BMW i7 eDrive50 offers a driving range of up to 603 km.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
BMW India has refreshed its i7 range by introducing the new eDrive50 variant, priced at Rs 2.03 crore (ex-showroom). This update replaces the earlier Xdrive60 model, making the electric luxury sedan more accessible by reducing the price by approximately Rs 10 lakh.

The BMW i7 eDrive50 maintains a similar look to the previous model, with only minor changes like the addition of a spare wheel. Its exterior features include a bold kidney grille, sharp crystal LED headlights, flush door handles, and slim LED tail-lights, along with a two tone paint option. The M Sport variant adds sporty elements like side skirts, special rear view mirrors, and 21-inch M-style wheels.

Inside, the luxury sedan offers premium features such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 14.9-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital display, a massive 31.3-inch rear entertainment screen, and a high-end Bowers and Wilkins sound system. The interior is available in five different leather colour options to suit individual preferences.

BMW India has introduced the i7 eDrive50 variant, which now features a single electric motor driving the rear wheels, unlike the dual-motor setup of the previous xDrive60. It uses the same 101.7kWH battery and produces 443bhp with 650Nm of torque, allowing it to go up to 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds.

On a full charge, the BMW i7 eDrive50 offers a driving range of up to 603 km, slightly less than the xDrive60’s 625 km. Charging options include an AC system that takes around 10 hours and 45 minutes for a full charge, and a DC fast charger that can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 34 minutes.

The BMW i7 eDrive50 comes packed with a robust set of safety features, including cornering brake control, ABS with EBD, and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. It also has seven airbags, dynamic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) add further protection with features like lane change warning, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Competing in the luxury electric market, the i7 faces tough rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, Porsche Taycan, and Audi e.Tron GT.

