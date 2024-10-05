BMW M4 CS Hits Indian Market with a Rs 1.89 Crore Price Tag

BMW M4 CS |

BMW has launched its new high-performance M4 CS in India, priced at Rs 1.89 crore (ex-showroom). This latest addition is positioned above the M4 Competition, which is priced at Rs 1.53 crore, offering more advanced features.

Read Also BMW CE 02 Debuts in India with a Starting Price of Rs 4.49 Lakh

The BMW M4 CS boasts a robust 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, similar to the M4 Competition but with significant upgrades. This model delivers 542bhp, an increase of 20bhp, while the torque remains at 650Nm. The power is transmitted through an 8-speed automatic transmission, complemented by BMW's M-specific xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which is standard on this model, ensuring optimal handling and traction under various driving conditions.

BMW M4 CS |

The BMW M4 CS boasts an upgraded powertrain that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, making it 0.1 seconds quicker than the M4 Competition. With an electronically controlled top speed of 303 km/h, this car emphasizes high performance. The M4 CS comes equipped with BMW's Adaptive M suspension, enhancing both handling and ride quality. It also features lightweight alloy wheels, measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, which contribute to improved agility and responsiveness on the road.

The BMW M4 CS boasts an interior that seamlessly combines minimalist design with race-ready features. The lightweight M Carbon bucket seats come adorned with exclusive CS badging, highlighting their sporty appeal. Drivers will appreciate the flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara, enhancing grip and control.

BMW M4 CS |

The car is equipped with a large 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, running on the latest OS 8.5, paired with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that provides crucial driving information. Other notable features include M seat belts for added safety, an M Mode button on the center console for quick performance adjustments, and M Traction Control, ensuring that every drive is both thrilling and secure.