Redefining Luxury At ₹1.31 Crore: BMW X7 Signature

By: G R Mukesh | September 20, 2024

BMW India has introduced a special edition X7 Signature, priced at ₹1.31 crore,

The SUV features a striking design with a large kidney grille and exclusive Swarovski crystal headlamps.

It is equipped with a twin curved 12.3-inch infotainment system.

The interior has a dual-tone color scheme, chrome accents, a panoramic sunroof, and Merino leather upholstery for second-row captain seats.

It is available in two colors: Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey.

It includes muscular character lines, new aluminium satin roof rails, and a silver-finished front grille.

The X7 Signature is powered by a 3-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine producing 376 bhp and 520 Nm of torque.

Thanks For Reading!

A ₹3.25 Crore Hybrid Powerhouse: BMW's XM Label Edition
Find out More