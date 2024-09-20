Redefining Luxury At ₹1.31 Crore: BMW X7 Signature

By: G R Mukesh | September 20, 2024
BMW India has introduced a special edition X7 Signature, priced at ₹1.31 crore,
The SUV features a striking design with a large kidney grille and exclusive Swarovski crystal headlamps.
It is equipped with a twin curved 12.3-inch infotainment system.
The interior has a dual-tone color scheme, chrome accents, a panoramic sunroof, and Merino leather upholstery for second-row captain seats.
It is available in two colors: Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey.
It includes muscular character lines, new aluminium satin roof rails, and a silver-finished front grille.
The X7 Signature is powered by a 3-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine producing 376 bhp and 520 Nm of torque.
