A ₹3.25 Crore Hybrid Powerhouse: BMW's XM Label Edition

By: G R Mukesh | September 18, 2024
BMW has launched the XM Label Edition priced at Rs 3.25 crore.
The XM Label features a Frozen Carbon Black Metallic exterior with red accents on the kidney grille.
A plug-in hybrid setup powers the XM Label, combining a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine with an electric motor.
It features a total output of 740 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque.
in interior, it offers a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and premium features like a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.
It offers a luxurious black and red-themed interior, 2-tone seats.
The SUV can reach a top speed of 250 kmph (extendable to 290 kmph with the M Driver’s Package) and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds.
