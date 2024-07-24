Speed Meets Style: BMW 5 Series LWB Launched in India

By: G R Mukesh | July 24, 2024
BMW has launched the new eighth generation 5 Series in India, priced at Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
It is the largest sedan in its class, measuring 5,175mm in length.
The 5 Series LWB can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.
The interior includes a multi-layered dashboard, lighting, and twin screens - a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver display
It comes in a single 530Li M Sport variant with deliveries starting in September.
It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 255 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.
It comes with Tan Brown leatherette seats and an M Sport steering wheel.
