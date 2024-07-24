BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India

By: G R Mukesh | July 24, 2024
BMW CE 04 has launched the most expensive electric scooter in India, priced at Rs 14.90 lakh.
It can reach a top speed of 120 km/h.
It is available in Imperial Blue and Light White.
It features dual 265mm front discs and a single 265mm rear disc, with 15-inch wheels and tyres sized 120/70 front and 160/60 rear.
It includes a standard 2.3kW charger and an optional fast charger with a 6.9kW rating.
It comes equipped with modern tech, including traction control, ABS, full LED lights, a 10.25-inch TFT display, keyless operation, three ride modes, and a Type-C USB port.
The scooter has a 15kW motor with a peak output of 31kW and an 8.5kWh battery.
Thanks For Reading!