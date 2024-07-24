New Speed Challenger: Xiaomi SU7 Ultra

By: G R Mukesh | July 24, 2024
Xiaomi has unveiled the SU7 Ultra.
The SU7 Ultra can accelerate from 0-100kph in 1.97 seconds and 0-300kph in 15.07 seconds, with a top speed of over 350kph.
The SU7 Ultra boasts a total power output of 1,548hp with three electric motors.
The car features AP Racing brakes and Pirelli P Zero tyres, enabling a 100kph to 0 braking distance of 25 metres.
The SU7 Ultra is aimed to break the Nürburgring EV lap record, currently held by the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT at 7 minutes 5.55 seconds.
Xiaomi plans to attempt the Nürburgring record with a prototype this year and a production-spec SU7 next year.
The SU7 Ultra has a carbon fibre bodykit and weighs 1,900kg.
