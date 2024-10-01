BMW CE 02 Debuts in India with a Starting Price of Rs 4.49 Lakh

BMW CE 02 |

BMW Motorrad India has officially launched the all-new BMW CE 02, an all-electric motorcycle now available at dealerships across the country. The starting price for the BMW CE 02 is set at Rs 4,49,900 (ex-showroom), making it an exciting addition to the electric vehicle market in India. Designed in Munich, Germany, this model will be manufactured in Hosur, India, in collaboration with TVS Motor Company.

The BMW CE 02 features a sleek design that includes a flat seat and a bold headlamp. Customers can select from two color options: Cosmic Black and Cosmic Black 2. This electric scooter is available in two trims, with the Highline package offering enhanced features. The standard version includes LED lighting, a USB Type-C charging port, and two riding modes, Flow and Surf. It also comes with single-channel ABS, stability control, a reverse mode, keyless entry, an anti-theft alarm, and a 3.5-inch micro TFT display.

The Highline package adds an extra riding mode called Flash, unique color accents, golden anodised forks, a tri-coloured seat, heated grips, as well as a smartphone holder and Bluetooth connectivity for a more connected ride.

The all-new BMW CE 02 features a current-excited synchronous motor powered by two air-cooled lithium-ion batteries, providing a total energy capacity of 3.9 kWh at 48 V. This electric scooter produces a maximum power of 11 kW, ensuring an exciting and responsive ride. It can reach a top speed of 95 km/h, making it well-suited for highway travel, while its range of 108 km (according to ICAT) allows for longer journeys in the city. With a torque of 55 Nm, the CE 02 accelerates from 0 to 50 km/h in just three seconds, offering a thrilling performance right from a standstill.

Charging the BMW CE 02 is designed to be both simple and quick. Using a standard 0.9 kW charger, it takes about 5 hours and 12 minutes to fully charge the battery. For those who need faster charging, the Highline package offers a 1.5 kW quick charger that can raise the battery level from 20% to 80% in just 102 minutes. Riders can check their speed and battery level on a clear 3.5-inch micro TFT display, and there's a USB-C port available to charge smartphones.

The BMW Motorrad Connected app connects via Bluetooth to provide updates on charging status. In the Highline variant, a cradle mode allows safe control of the app using the handlebar keys. The CE 02 also features an electric reverse gear for easy maneuvering in tight spaces, and a Keyless Ride system for straightforward access. A power-saving mode helps riders manage battery levels by sending alerts when the charge is running low.

The BMW CE 02 is equipped with advanced safety features, including an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) on the front wheel, which enhances overall safety during rides. It also includes Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and Recuperation Stability Control (RSC), which helps minimize drag torque in overrun mode, ensuring the scooter remains stable. For those looking to customize their ride, BMW Motorrad offers a wide range of optional equipment and accessories, allowing owners to personalize their CE 02 to suit their preferences.