Sporty Luxury: BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | September 06, 2024
BMW has launched the new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro also called 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro, priced at Rs 65.00 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
It comes with a 12.3-inch driver’s display, 14.9-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof.
The interior includes illuminated door sill plates, Anthracite upholstery, and leather-wrapped Comfort Seats.
It offers four drive modes: ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport.
It features a blacked-out kidney grille, M Light Shadowline for the headlamps, and a gloss black rear diffuser.
It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine producing 188 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.
The 320Ld M Sport Pro accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.6 seconds.
