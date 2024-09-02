Drive In Style: Skoda Superb Sportline

By: G R Mukesh | September 02, 2024
The Superb Sportline features an athletic design with a gloss black exterior.
The car features a 10-inch virtual cockpit with Sportline graphics.
It has a 18-inch anthracite wheels, and Sportline badges.
The car has metallic black accents on the grille, window frames, wing mirrors, and rear Skoda lettering.
In the interior, choose between the Suedia Sport Design or Suite Sport Design selections, both features a heated front sports seats.
It offers an electric tailgate with a virtual pedal, coming/leaving home option, and advanced acoustic features for a quieter ride.
The Superb Sportline offers various engine options: a 110 kW 1.5 TSI, a turbo 2.0 TDI with either 147.5 bhp or 190 bhp, and a 2.0 TSI petrol engine with 261 bhp.
