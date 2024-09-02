Slay The Roads : Aston Martin Vanquish

By: G R Mukesh | September 02, 2024
The distinctive qualities of the second-generation Vanquish introduced Aston Martin's design philosophy to a new level.
Aerospace-grade carbon fiber was used to construct all of Vanquish's exterior panels.
Engineers at Aston Martin's dedicated engine facility in Cologne put in a great deal of work to produce an engine fit for a new flagship vehicle.`
The cutting-edge Carbon Ceramic Matrix braking technology enhanced heat dissipation while lowering brake fade.
This silicon-injected carbon fiber disc was an amazing 12 kg lighter than comparable steel discs, improving handling and driver feel.
