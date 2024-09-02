Stay Classy: The New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Is Your Time Machine To Past

By: G R Mukesh | September 02, 2024
This Royal Enfield Classic 350 intends to add a modern touch while retaining the retro-styled finesse.
The bike has an adjustable clutch as well as brake levers. In addition, it also has USB type-C charger.
This bike runs on the 349cc, single-cylinder, engine
This engine can give the top performance of 20.2bhp at 6,100rpm and 27Nm at 4,000rpm.
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes in Emerald, Jodhpur Blue, Commando Sand, Madras Red, Medallion Bronze, Sand Grey, and Stealth Black.
The Honda H'ness CB350 and the Jawa 350 are some of the other bikes in the segement.
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is estimated to be priced at Rs 2,00,000.
