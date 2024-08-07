From Triumph To Kawasaki: Top 7 Super-Bikes Under ₹10 Lakh In India

By: G R Mukesh | August 07, 2024
The Kawasaki Vulcan S at the estimated price range of Rs 7.10 lakh roars with a top speed of 170 kmph.
The Ducati Scrambler 800 is another interesting choice with a 803 cc engine and a top speed of 198 kmph. This bike is priced at Rs 9.39 lakh.
The Honda CB650R is priced at Rs 8.89 lakh. The bike has top speed of 225 kmph.
The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has a top speed of 225 Kmph and has 660 cc engine. The bike is priced at Rs 9.34 lakh.
The Italian maker Benelli TRK 502 occupies the list as well. The bike is priced at Rs 5.85 lakh. The bike can go at the top speed of 160 Kmph.
The Triumph Scrambler 900 is another stellar bike with attitude at the price of Rs 9.59 lakh.
We end the list with another Japanese legend, Honda. The Honda CB500X is estimated to cost around Rs 5.80 lakh. The bike has a top speed of 182 kmph.
